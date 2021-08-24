New point-of-sale system for arena expected to be ready for Penguins hockey season

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — The Luzerne County Convention Center Authority board approved the purchase of a new point-of-sale system for concessions and suites that should be ready by the start of the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins upcoming hockey season in October.

The cost of the system, including hardware and software, provided by Fiserv is $251,501, said Gary Zingaretti, chairman of the Authority that owns and operates the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

“This was actually the reason we postponed meeting two weeks from our original date so we could get together and have this information in hand,” Zingaretti told board members during Tuesday’s public meeting at the arena.

The new system will provide, among other services, increased contact-less payment methods, online ordering from the arena’s suites, self-serve kiosks and the ability for Ticketmaster customers to scan their tickets for promotional purchases at arena events.

Zingaretti said the Authority issued a Request for Proposal to three vendors. Two responded and Fiserv’s was considered the only viable bid. Fiserv provides POS systems at other venues managed by the arena’s management company ASM Global, Zingaretti pointed out .

Preceding the vote on the contract not to exceed $260,000, Zingaretti said, “If we approve it as a board today, we hope to have it installed by the first Penguins regular season game. That’s the objective. That was why we wanted to have our meeting now.”

Will Beekman, general manager of the arena for ASM Global, said the ice for the hockey season will be made in less than a month and the first home game for the Penguins will be Oct. 16. Beekman added the search to replace Mike Wilczynski turned in-house with the hiring of Brandon Kopeck as director of operations.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for him and I think for us in the building we’re incredibly lucky to have him,” Beekman said.

The board approved $67,500 for the purchase of operational items:

• $4,000 to replace the uninterrupted power supply and expansion battery for the video system.

• $10,500 to replace computers (including $6,000 previously approved)

• $20,000 to replace the parking booths

• $19,000 to replace a popcorn maker

• $20,000 for a full-service, parking lot operating and payment system.

“So this would be a way that we can now take credit cards at, through the entire parking lot, not just through the booths, but actually with people walking the parking lot being able to take cards,” Zingaretti said.

The next public meeting of the Authority is at noon on Sept. 8 at the arena.