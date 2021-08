Now on VOD, Stillwater has stirred up some muck in the metaphorical river here. Director and co-writer Tom McCarthy — whose career has recently whiplashed from the woefully miscalculated The Cobbler to Oscar winner Spotlight to offbeat Disney comedy Timmy Failure — says his new film was inspired by the story of Amanda Knox, a Seattle woman whose wrongful imprisonment, and subsequent acquittal, for murder in Italy was an international news story. But Knox raised questions about fair use when she accused McCarthy and star Matt Damon of exploiting her experiences for their gain. So whether you watch Stillwater in a vacuum or within its real-world context — is it a BOATS (Based On A True Story) movie or not? Sort of yes, sort of no — it’s certainly one of 2021’s more provocative movies.