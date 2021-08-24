Is It Bad to Eat Before Bed?
When it comes to big nutrition questions, here’s one there’s a lot of debate about: Is it OK to eat late at night?. Registered dietitian Mandy Enright, author of 30-Minute Weight Loss Cookbook, says there is a lot of incorrect information in the media about when to eat, particularly around meal timing. The impact of late-night meals may depend on a variety of factors. “The truth is what and how much you eat is just as—and often more—important than when you eat,” she says.www.besthealthmag.ca
