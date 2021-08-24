The World’s Largest Alzheimer’s Awareness Event Returns To Lower Manhattan

Larry and Mary Waldorf and their family are leading the way for the Alexandria Lakes Area Walk on Saturday, September 11, 2021. After losing her job, Mary was diagnosed with younger on-set Alzheimer's about 10 years ago at the age of 54. Her husband Larry continued to care for Mary while he worked at Douglas Machine. Mary currently lives at The Care Campus where she sees her husband and family regularly. Join the Alexandria Lakes Area Walk to End Alzheimer's on Saturday, September 11, 2021 that Alexandria Area YMCA. Check-in at 1 p.m. with the Opening Ceremony at 2 p.m and the Walk to follow. There is no cost to walk, but please pre-register at act.alz.org/alexandria. The Walk raises funds and awareness for care, support, education, advocacy, and reach for local families just like the Waldorfs. Participants can walk in their neighborhood or via the official mobile app or in-person following provided COVID safety protocols. Check-in is at 1:00 p.m., the opening ceremony at 2:00 p.m. . Participants are encouraged to register early and fundraise to help the Alzheimer’s Association reach its $30,000 goal. Registration is free - Register yourself, your family, or start a company team! Let’s come together around this cause as an Age Friendly Region, and support families fighting this disease and other forms of dementia. Health & Safety Precautions: The health and safety of participants is a top priority. COVID-19 protocols implemented follow local, state and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations, including contactless registration, physical distancing, masks (where required), hand sanitizing stations and more. Walk from Home: Supporters are welcome to walk from home by engaging in many Walk-day experiences through the Alzheimer’s Association website and mobile app. Experiences include a pre-recorded Opening and Promise Garden Ceremony, an augmented reality Promise Garden that allows participants to select a flower and plant it among others, as well as a route map to track your at-home Walk.