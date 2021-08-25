Cancel
Dave Wannstedt Says FOX Meetings Addressed New Conferences for Several Big 12 Teams

By robertgraves
heartlandcollegesports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Pitt Panthers and Chicago Bears head coach Dave Wannstedt stated on the Mully & Haugh Show on 670 The Score in Chicago today that he was in at a Fox Sports meetings in Phoenix “a week ago, and we were all talking, and a lot of the Big 10 people were all there[. . .]and it sounds like Oklahoma State and Kansas State are going to the Pac-12, so that’s done. It sounds like West Virginia is going to end up in the ACC[. . .], and it sounds like Iowa State and Kansas are going to join, they’re the two schools that are going to join the Big 10.”

