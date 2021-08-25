Cancel
LETTER: Supremes, dark money take away our rights

There is nothing ‘Supreme’ about a federal court, under Chief Justice John Roberts, with his Federalist Society judges, as they systematically strip away our federal protections for human, civil and voting rights by allowing states to enact their biased and discriminatory laws. This Supreme Court is forming a Russian style governance, where ‘we the people’ have lost all rights given to us under the Constitution.

