TV Schedules

On site at the Auburndale project, the transformation of the back of the house is almost complete. Up on the deck, general contractor Tom Silva is putting down a new generation of composite decking - it is made from the same recycled plastic bits and wood waste that we've used before, but this time it has a durable new proprietary finish that carries a 30-year warranty. The manufacturer also provides a hidden fastening system and a prefabricated railing. Inside, painting is underway, and we're using a product that promises richer colors, but also low VOCs - so master carpenter Norm Abram heads over to the factory to learn what goes into a quality can of paint. Painting contractor Mauro Henrique shows host Kevin O'Connor what he likes and doesn't like about how the paint performs. In the living room, Tom shows Kevin how he's making a few simple modifications to the fireplace mantel that will update its style to better fit in with the rest of the newly renovated house.