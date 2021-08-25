Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kalispell, MT

Council draws unclear picture of design standards along trail

By BRET ANNE SERBIN
Posted by 
The Daily Inter Lake
The Daily Inter Lake
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Myd1K_0bc87HyO00

It's unclear what the future of development along Kalispell's Parkline Trail will look like after a City Council work session Monday.

The council discussed potential design standards for the residential and commercial buildings that are expected to be built along the new trail that runs east to west through downtown Kalispell.

The 1.6-mile multiuse path was envisioned as a recreational amenity, a transportation option and a draw for developers. But during the work session, the council was split on setting architectural standards for new developments along the trail.

Council member Ryan Hunter, who originally requested the work session, pushed for a hands-on approach to development in the area. He emphasized density and pedestrian accessibility as a couple of the top considerations he would like to see prioritized by developers.

But other council members were uncomfortable with establishing strict architectural standards.

Council members Sid Daoud, Tim Kluesner and Kari Gabriel all said they would prefer to keep standards to a minimum and instead leave design decisions up to the developers.

Gabriel said she wants to guarantee "flexibility" for developers who invest in the area around the trail.

Daoud said he was worried that implementing standards would "stifle creativity" and add to the costs of development.

And Kluesner said he expects developers to make wise design decisions on their own, without stringent requirements from the city.

"I trust the process is going to be there," Kluesner said.

The advocates of a more laissez-faire approach argued the city's Architectural Review Committee could advise developers on appropriate site designs.

Some city staff members didn't seem quite as confident in that process as Kluesner and his camp.

"If you want something, you've got to create a standard, because the Architectural Review Committee can only go so far," Planning Director Jarod Nygren told the council.

Nygren said the committee is required to review all new developments bigger than a single-family home or duplex within city limits, but it doesn't have the power to set new regulations.

That's why the committee approached the city last year to set historic design standards for downtown Kalispell.

That set of guidelines enabled the committee to weigh in on paint colors, building materials and signage for buildings in the historic corridor along Main Street. Those standards are intended to preserve the historic character of the downtown area.

The downtown standards served as a template for the potential Parkline Trail standards discussed during Monday's work session.

One public commenter voiced support for Hunter's proactive strategy. Luke Rummage said he could see which features the council didn't want in future developments, but it hadn't drawn a clear picture of its expectations for buildings along the trail.

Another attendee, Karlene Khor, spoke up about development in a different part of the city. Khor enumerated concerns she has as a nearby property owner about a proposal to build a boutique hotel, known as the Charles Hotel, at the corner of Third Street West and Main Street.

Kluesner asked the mayor to look further into Khor's assertions about the proposed hotel.

Reporter Bret Anne Serbin may be reached at 406-758-4459 or bserbin@dailyinterlake.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
The Daily Inter Lake

The Daily Inter Lake

Kalispell, MT
1K+
Followers
104
Post
305K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily Inter Lake

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kalispell, MT
Government
City
Kalispell, MT
Local
Montana Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Building Materials#City Limits#Signage#Commercial Real Estate#City Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
TravelPosted by
Reuters

EU countries drop U.S. from safe travel list

BRUSSELS, Aug 30 (Reuters) - European Union governments agreed on Monday to remove the United States and five other countries from the EU's safe travel list, meaning those visitors are likely to face tighter controls, such as tests and quarantines. Kosovo, Israel, Montenegro, Lebanon and North Macedonia have also been...
PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

State mask bans face federal civil rights inquiries

The Education Department on Monday opened civil rights investigations into five Republican-led states that have banned or limited mask requirements in schools, saying the policies could amount to discrimination against students with disabilities or health conditions. The department’s Office for Civil Rights announced the investigations in letters to education chiefs...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Watchdog sees signs North Korea has restarted nuclear reactor

An international watchdog says there are signs indicating North Korea has restarted a nuclear reactor that is used to produce fuel for weapons. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) wrote in its annual report, dated Friday, that there have been “indications” at the Yongbyon Experimental Nuclear Power Plant in North Korea that are “consistent with the operation of the reactor,” including the discharge of cooling water.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

US exit from Afghanistan ends 20 years of war

After 20 years, the U.S. military experiment in Afghanistan has ended. It was an end marred by chaos and death as the Biden administration rushed to evacuate thousands of people fleeing Taliban rule and terrorists seized on the disorder to kill nearly 200 Afghans and 13 U.S. troops. But despite...

Comments / 0

Community Policy