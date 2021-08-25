Council draws unclear picture of design standards along trail

It's unclear what the future of development along Kalispell's Parkline Trail will look like after a City Council work session Monday.

The council discussed potential design standards for the residential and commercial buildings that are expected to be built along the new trail that runs east to west through downtown Kalispell.

The 1.6-mile multiuse path was envisioned as a recreational amenity, a transportation option and a draw for developers. But during the work session, the council was split on setting architectural standards for new developments along the trail.

Council member Ryan Hunter, who originally requested the work session, pushed for a hands-on approach to development in the area. He emphasized density and pedestrian accessibility as a couple of the top considerations he would like to see prioritized by developers.

But other council members were uncomfortable with establishing strict architectural standards.

Council members Sid Daoud, Tim Kluesner and Kari Gabriel all said they would prefer to keep standards to a minimum and instead leave design decisions up to the developers.

Gabriel said she wants to guarantee "flexibility" for developers who invest in the area around the trail.

Daoud said he was worried that implementing standards would "stifle creativity" and add to the costs of development.

And Kluesner said he expects developers to make wise design decisions on their own, without stringent requirements from the city.

"I trust the process is going to be there," Kluesner said.

The advocates of a more laissez-faire approach argued the city's Architectural Review Committee could advise developers on appropriate site designs.

Some city staff members didn't seem quite as confident in that process as Kluesner and his camp.

"If you want something, you've got to create a standard, because the Architectural Review Committee can only go so far," Planning Director Jarod Nygren told the council.

Nygren said the committee is required to review all new developments bigger than a single-family home or duplex within city limits, but it doesn't have the power to set new regulations.

That's why the committee approached the city last year to set historic design standards for downtown Kalispell.

That set of guidelines enabled the committee to weigh in on paint colors, building materials and signage for buildings in the historic corridor along Main Street. Those standards are intended to preserve the historic character of the downtown area.

The downtown standards served as a template for the potential Parkline Trail standards discussed during Monday's work session.

One public commenter voiced support for Hunter's proactive strategy. Luke Rummage said he could see which features the council didn't want in future developments, but it hadn't drawn a clear picture of its expectations for buildings along the trail.

Another attendee, Karlene Khor, spoke up about development in a different part of the city. Khor enumerated concerns she has as a nearby property owner about a proposal to build a boutique hotel, known as the Charles Hotel, at the corner of Third Street West and Main Street.

Kluesner asked the mayor to look further into Khor's assertions about the proposed hotel.

