LETTER: Stranger bought our meal at Chubbyz

We’ve lived in Tampa 38 years, and have had nothing but excellent customer service from Publix. Our holiday tradition has been to order a fresh turkey from Publix. One year, a young man in the meat department said that our name wasn’t on a turkey in their refrigerator. We were not happy to have to take a frozen turkey home. On the day before Thanksgiving, the turkey was still partially frozen, so I called a Publix butcher to voice my frustration. He was apologetic, immediately checked the refrigerator, found a turkey with our name on it and was puzzled how the young man could have missed it. He offered us the fresh turkey, but I refused because I did not want to waste the turkey we already had. A few minutes later, the doorbell rang. It was the Publix butcher delivering the fresh turkey.