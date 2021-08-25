Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

LETTER: Stranger bought our meal at Chubbyz

yoursun.com
 6 days ago

On Tuesday Aug. 17th my husband and I decided to go to Chubbyz in Charlotte Harbor, for their chicken wing special. As long-time customers of Chubbyz, we knew the wings would be delicious with good service from Tami, our waitress. When it was time for our bill we were stunned...

www.yoursun.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Chubbyz
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Charlotte County, FLyoursun.com

LETTER: Friendly Floors fixed our flooded home

If you want to give your home a fantastic facelift, call Friendly Floors. This is the second time we have asked Charlotte County’s award-winning company, celebrating their 35 anniversary, to help us. We had a flood and needed to rip up the carpet and tile throughout the house…what an undertaking...
Tampa, FLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Publix and the butcher who saved our Thanksgiving | Letters

We’ve lived in Tampa 38 years, and have had nothing but excellent customer service from Publix. Our holiday tradition has been to order a fresh turkey from Publix. One year, a young man in the meat department said that our name wasn’t on a turkey in their refrigerator. We were not happy to have to take a frozen turkey home. On the day before Thanksgiving, the turkey was still partially frozen, so I called a Publix butcher to voice my frustration. He was apologetic, immediately checked the refrigerator, found a turkey with our name on it and was puzzled how the young man could have missed it. He offered us the fresh turkey, but I refused because I did not want to waste the turkey we already had. A few minutes later, the doorbell rang. It was the Publix butcher delivering the fresh turkey.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
The Atlantic

They Met During Lockdown. They Realized Who They Were Dating Later.

Shortly before the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Celia, an American who was working as a teaching assistant in Spain, began to date a man casually. When the spread of the virus intensified, she essentially moved in with him. She was stressed about the status of their relationship, which they never defined. But the couple didn’t argue, and they were both very affectionate; after finishing work, they cooked and baked together. “He was extremely sweet and caring,” Celia told me. (She asked to be identified by her first name only to protect her privacy in discussing personal matters.)
gentside.co.uk

They found this coffin under a house... What was inside made their blood run cold

While working on a house in San Francisco a few years ago, workers made an astounding discovery. The body of a girl in a perfect state of preservation who had probably died more than a century ago was found in a metal box. She was most likely 2 years old at the time of her death, and this blonde little girl with pink cheeks and brand new clothes seemed to be sleeping a deep sleep in her sarcophagus, as if she would wake up at a moment’s notice.
WildlifeSt. Augustine Record

What kind of sea monster was caught near the Kennedy Space Center?

When the rod doubled over, Capt. Parker Miley knew right away it had to be big, whatever it was. After all, like the old saying goes, "big baits produced big fish." Miley had put a big chunk of kingfish out as bait on a fish finder rig in 20 feet of water a few hundred yards off the beach. His anglers, the Therriault family from Green Bay, Wisconsin, had told Miley that since it was the last day of their vacation, they wanted to fish for sharks — after all, in Florida everyone knows Shark Week never ends.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
InspireMore

‘I stood there holding my baby as she sent me pictures of an ultrasound. I was speechless. But deep down I knew.’: Mom’s breathtaking journey adopting 2 newborns only 4 months apart

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “When I was 6 weeks old, I went to have an ultrasound for tummy issues and they noticed my ovaries were not hooked up right. The doctor at the time felt it would be best to remove them completely. When I was 13 years old, I found out I would never be able to have children. It was then that I started researching adoption. As I grew older my biggest fear was to have to someday tell a prospective spouse that I would never be able to birth our children. Then I met Jason. He was a single dad to 2 wonderful little boys and we fell head over heels.
KidsPosted by
The Independent

‘Look at my child’: Furious mother shares images of daughter, 9, fighting Covid as she pleads for masks and jabs

A distraught mother from Tennessee has shared the story of her nine-year-old daughter, who has been fighting severe Covid-19 complications from last 14 days, in a direct plea to Americans to get vaccinated.Mirsada Muric, 26, whose daughter Blair was put on a ventilator for a brief time and a feeding tube later, has lashed out at people refusing to wear masks and spreading Covid misinformation.“LOOK AT MY CHILD. THIS is why people are afraid. THIS is why people beg for you to wear a mask. Who are you hurting by wearing one? What freaking rights are you losing?!” she said...
HomelessPosted by
Amomama

Homeless Man Gave His Last Piece of Bread to a Lost Boy, and the Next Day He Woke up Rich – Story of the Day

A homeless man shared his last meal with a boy he had never met before, and the next day, he woke to a new life and a new beginning. John was wasting away. He was an old man in his late sixties and lived in a large mansion that had been his family's for several generations. It boasted ten rooms, all equipped with bath suites and toilets, and it was located in a beautiful neighborhood.
EconomyPosted by
Black Enterprise

Black Family’s Home Appraisal Increased $92,000 After Removing All Signs of Their Race

It’s nothing new and something many in the Black community have heard before. When trying to sell your home while Black, make sure to remove all signs of being Black. A family in Cincinnati learned this lesson the hard way. Erica Parker tried to hide what she was doing from her young daughters, but after her 6-year-old saw Mommy removing her superhero drawings, the young tot had to ask her why.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
InspireMore

‘Three days before Christmas, my phone rang. ‘When can you get them?’ I stood in the hallway, frozen.’: Foster, adoptive mom thanks mother for support

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “In August 2015, my husband decided he wasn’t happy and, instead of working on our marriage, walked away. Our divorce was final in February of 2016. My husband had walked out 6 months before the final divorce, so I’d come to terms with it by then. By the time he walked out, I was too old to start over and have time to have children. So I’d given up on my dream of being a mother. I went to BYOB paint classes, hung out with a girlfriend going through her own divorce, and volunteered as a reading buddy to 2nd graders while trying to sort myself out.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Upworthy

Devastated father makes an unbelievable discovery while cleaning out his deceased daughter's room

On May 28, 2014, 13-year-old Athena Orchard of Leicester, England, died of bone cancer. The disease began as a tumor in her head and eventually spread to her spine and left shoulder. After her passing, Athena's parents and six siblings were completely devastated. In the days following her death, her father, Dean, had the difficult task of going through her belongings. But the spirits of the entire Orchard family got a huge boost when he uncovered a secret message written by Athena on the backside of a full-length mirror.

Comments / 0

Community Policy