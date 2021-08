Gary Wayne Hornbuckle, 81, passed away at his home on Aug. 16, 2021. Gary was born in Bell Gardens, California, on March 29, 1940, to Guy and Odessa Hornbuckle. He and his sister helped each other through life and neither of them had it easy. Throughout his life he worked for many people and did all kinds of construction jobs. He and his siblings worked hard for what they had.