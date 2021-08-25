LETTER: I'm afraid this snake will bite US again
There was a garden (not Eden) when a snake bit a group in September 2001. We have asked the gardener to not let the snake bite us again and to allow safe passage through the garden. The gardener replies: "It is a snake that does not have a conscious and I can't guarantee that it will not bite again." Yes, but we have helped your garden to eliminate the weeds that was choking its growth. The gardener replies. "The Garden is the Garden and will not change, as for the snake he does not care. Afghanistan 20001-2021.www.yoursun.com
