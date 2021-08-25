LA Kings 2021 1st Round Pick D Brandt Clarke Hasn’t Come Down off of Cloud 9
LOS ANGELES — If you thought defenseman prospect Brandt Clarke was excited when he was selected by the Los Angeles Kings in the first round (eighth overall) of the 2021 National Hockey League Draft, just about one month ago, you might think that he still hasn't come down off of Cloud Nine. Indeed, when he spoke with the local media during the second day of the Kings 2021 Development Camp, it seemed that his excitement hasn't abated one bit.
