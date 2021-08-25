LA Kings 2021 1st Round Pick D Brandt Clarke Hasn’t Come Down off of Cloud 9

It has been just over a month since the LA Kings drafted Brandt Clarke with the eighth overall selection in the 2021 NHL Draft on July 23rd and then chose Francesco Pinelli with the 42nd pick a day later. This week’s 2021 Development Camp is the first time anyone from the organization has seen their newest young talent on the ice wearing Kings colors. Unfortunately, the excitement surrounding the other half of the 2021 draft class is going to have to wait as Samuel Helenius (Finland, Liiga) and Kirill Kirsanov (Russia, KHL) were unable to make the trip due to their regular season’s having already begun. Anyways, as I was saying, Clarke and Pinelli took the ice for the first time as members of the Kings organization during 2021 Development Camp among their highly-rated peers.