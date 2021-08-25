Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

LA Kings 2021 1st Round Pick D Brandt Clarke Hasn’t Come Down off of Cloud 9

Frozen Royalty
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES — If you thought defenseman prospect Brandt Clarke was excited when he was selected by the Los Angeles Kings in the first round (eighth overall) of the 2021 National Hockey League Draft, just about one month ago, you might think that he still hasn’t come down off of Cloud Nine. Indeed, when he spoke with the local media during the second day of the Kings 2021 Development Camp, it seemed that his excitement hasn’t abated one bit.

frozenroyalty.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#La Kings#Los Angeles Area#La Kings#The Los Angeles Kings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
National Hockey League
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Los Angeles Kings
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NHLletsgohawks.net

Report: Blackhawks Place Goalie On Trade Block.

The Chicago Blackhawks were left with a pretty big hole when they let Corey Crawford walk to free agency. In between the pipes turned into a committee situation for the Hawks with Kevin Lankinen leading the way with some help from Collin Delia and Malcolm Subban. However now they've got...
NHLbleachernation.com

Prospect Pyramid Pool Revealed, Team USA in the Quarterfinals, and Other Blackhawks Bullets

Good morning from “Babymoon” vacation. My wife and I took a small getaway weekend before our daughter gets here in a few weeks(!!!) and you know how when you’re on vacation you’re supposed to relax? Well, for whatever reason I was able to sleep for about three hours combined. So forgive me if today’s bullets are a tad sub-par, I’m running on fumes here.
NHLsanjosehockeynow.com

Who’s Best 1st-Round Pick in Sharks’ History?

Kyle and JD take a request to look back at all of the San Jose Sharks’ first-round picks to determine the best one. We look at some of the worst picks, then our personal top-5 (5:00). We finish by going through the San Jose Sharks’ other first-round picks and chat about how Doug Wilson has fared in the draft (14:00).
NHLLA Kings Insider

LA Kings to participate in 2021 Rookie Faceoff in Arizona

The LA Kings will be one of six teams to participate in the 2021 Rookie Faceoff Tournament, hosted this season by the Arizona Coyotes in Glendale and Scottsdale. The Kings and Coyotes will be joined by the Anaheim Ducks, Colorado Avalanche, San Jose Sharks and Vegas Golden Knights, the same field that participated in the events hosted by Anaheim in 2019 and Vegas in 2018.
NHLLA Kings Insider

LA Kings announce Development Camp roster & schedule

The LA Kings have announced their roster and schedule for 2021 Development Camp, which is slated to begin at Toyota Sports Performance Center in El Segundo on Monday. The Development Camp roster features 29 players, including 16 forwards, 10 defensemen and three goaltenders. There are 16 players who are members of the organization, three who are on AHL contracts with the Ontario Reign and 10 players who will attend on an invite basis. Many of these players will go on to participate in the 2021 Rookie Faceoff Tournament next month.
NHLSacramento Bee

Devils sign 1st-round pick F Chase Stillman to 3-year deal

The New Jersey Devils have signed first-round draft pick Chase Stillman to a three-year entry-level contract. General manager Tom Fitzgerald announced the signing Friday of the 29th pick overall in the draft. New Jersey had two first-round picks and selected defenseman Luke Hughes, whose brother Jack plays center for the...
NHLchatsports.com

LA Kings 2021 2nd Round Pick Francesco Pinelli is Focusing on Strength and Speed

LOS ANGELES — During the third day of the week-long Los Angeles Kings 2021 Development Camp, 18-year-old center prospect Francesco Pinelli, who was selected by the Kings in the second round (42nd overall) of the 2021 National Hockey League Draft, talked about his first experience in professional hockey this week.
NHLFrozen Royalty

LA Kings Prospects Alex Turcotte and Samuel Fagemo are Developing At Pace

LOS ANGELES — On August 23, the Los Angeles Kings had their young prospects all together at their practice facility, the Toyota Sports Performance Center in El Segundo, California, for their week-long 2021 Development Camp. For 2019 first round pick (fifth overall) center Alex Turcotte and 2019 second round pick...
NHLYardbarker

Brandt Clarke: “I’m Really Fortunate to be an LA King”

Among those participating at LA Kings’ Development Camp this week is 2021 first-rounder Brandt Clarke. He spoke to the media after Day 2. When the NHL’s Draft Lottery came and went in early June, there was a palpable sense of disappointment surrounding the LA Kings‘ fanbase as they landed the No. 8 pick in the first round of the upcoming Draft. While No. 8 is certainly a good spot, some followers of the silver-and-black were hoping for a Top 5 pick for their team — even if the odds stack in their favour. Nevertheless, the Kings had their pick and six weeks later, they made the most of that pick, selecting blue-chip defenseman Brandt Clarke from the OHL’s Barrie Colts.
NHLLA Kings Insider

Breaking Down the Development of Brandt Clarke and Francesco Pinelli; They Are Who We Thought They Were

It has been just over a month since the LA Kings drafted Brandt Clarke with the eighth overall selection in the 2021 NHL Draft on July 23rd and then chose Francesco Pinelli with the 42nd pick a day later. This week’s 2021 Development Camp is the first time anyone from the organization has seen their newest young talent on the ice wearing Kings colors. Unfortunately, the excitement surrounding the other half of the 2021 draft class is going to have to wait as Samuel Helenius (Finland, Liiga) and Kirill Kirsanov (Russia, KHL) were unable to make the trip due to their regular season’s having already begun. Anyways, as I was saying, Clarke and Pinelli took the ice for the first time as members of the Kings organization during 2021 Development Camp among their highly-rated peers.
NHLWDIO-TV

Wild sign 2021 1st-round pick Carson Lambos

The Minnesota Wild announced the signing of 2021 first-round pick Carson Lambos on Wednesday. The 18-year-old defenseman signed a three-year, entry-level contract. He was selected 26th overall in the 2021 NHL Draft, and spent a majority of last season on a loan to JYP in Finland. He collected 11 points...
NHLFrozen Royalty

LA Kings C Prospect Tyler Madden Is Raring to Go After (Mostly) Lost Season

LOS ANGELES — For Los Angeles Kings center prospect Tyler Madden, his 2020-21 season with the Ontario Reign of the American Hockey League was mostly a lost season. Indeed, Madden, who was one part of the trade that sent right wing Tyler Toffoli to the Vancouver Canucks on February 17, 2020, played in just 14 games last season due to injury after suffering a broken collarbone. But he got into some games at the end of the season.
NHLFrozen Royalty

LA Kings F Prospect Rasmus Kupari Needs to be More “Direct” In His Play

After a full season with the Ontario Reign of the American Hockey League last year, along with a seven-game stint with the Kings last season when he scored his first NHL goal, center prospect Rasmus Kupari, one of the “older” players in camp, spoke briefly with the local media following the scrimmage.
NHLabc17news.com

Wild sign veteran defenseman Jordie Benn to 1-year deal

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Wild have signed defenseman Jordie Benn to a one-year, $900,000 contract. Benn brings another veteran option to the Wild after an offseason of change on the blue line. The 34-year-old Benn had one goal, nine assists and a plus-7 rating over 39 games with the Vancouver Canucks and Winnipeg Jets last season. He played in three playoff games for the Jets. Benn has 24 goals, 103 assists, 670 hits and 908 blocked shots in 556 career NHL games, mostly with the Dallas Stars.
NHLrawcharge.com

Random Sunday Morning Lightning Hockey Card

It’s Sunday. It’s the offseason. What are you doing reading a blog about hockey? Go read a book or something. Well, if you are going to stick around and read something, I’ll be darned if it’s going to be something worthwhile. So welcome to a new, random series here at Raw Charge: The Sunday Morning Card of the Week.

Comments / 0

Community Policy