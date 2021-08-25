Cancel
Niagara County, NY

Welcoming a new chapter in New York State history

By Mike Norris Commentary
Lockport Union-Sun
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur state begins a welcomed new chapter, turning the page on a dark period in our history. It is special for us here in Western New York to see one of our own now become governor for the first time in over a century and to hold the distinction as our state’s first female governor. I would like to congratulate Gov. Kathy Hochul, and I welcome the opportunity to continue working with her to restore trust and confidence back at our state Capitol and to deliver on Western New York priorities.

