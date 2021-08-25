Baby Ribs serving legacy meals on Charlotte Street

Barbecue fans, rejoice! Baby Ribs has set up shop and we’re not talking about a new food truck.

Now considered the brick-and-mortar “home base” of three of the Person siblings — Geraldine Person-Walker, Tony Person and Eula Collins — Baby Ribs at 135 Charlotte Street is sure to be a favorite with food lovers in Lockport.

As the ribbon was cut on the new shop, the Rev. Willie Pulliam asked the family, employees and customers to bow their heads and hear the blessing:

“Embrace this business, God, stir up this family under one accord, so they would do what you would have them do.”

Mayor Michelle Roman helped cut the ribbon on the new business venture.

“I’m excited they revitalized this building and brought it back to life," she said. "it’ll be a staple for this community for a long time to come.”

Brigade Hodges of Buffalo also attended the ribbon cutting. She's been following Mrs. Ribs for years and says it's worth the trip.

“It’s the sauce that I like,” Hodges said.

Geraldine Person-Walker said she’s usually in Niagara Falls with the Mrs. Ribs trailer and her brother Tony takes his “Big Bossman Barbecue” food truck around the Southern Tier.

“From my mom’s (Sarah Person) business, there’s three businesses that branch from it,” Walker said. “I started cooking with my mom probably when I was 11. We all use the same recipes our mom taught us. She was a good mama.”

Of sister Eula, Tony Person said, “She called me in to supply the brisket, so I came. I’ve been cooking brisket all night long and we’re bringing the flavor.”

“When my sister first got this building, and we walked through inside, it was … my jaw dropped,” he said. “We saw the vision, but it’d been empty for so many years, I almost thought it was beyond rehabilitation. But she stayed the course, kept plugging at it. A little bit here, a little bit there and it slowly began to come together. I came in and offered my handyman-ship and did a lot of the interior. The family came through and it slowly came together. It’s been a long journey but my mother’s legacy lives on.”

Tony said his granddaughter is starting to show an interest in learning how to run one of the food trucks and so are more of his family’s newest generation.

“We have some grandkids that are interested, my granddaughter, she works with me on the food truck. We have some grandkids who work with Eula on the food truck. The jury is still out who picks up the mantle," he said. "We’ve seen some promising prospects, but no one who steps forward yet.”

Eula she was excited to see everyone at the "soft opening" of Baby Ribs, which represents her expansion of the Person family’s brand.

“What do I say?” she asked as she handed over a box of barbecued ribs. “I say, ‘Enjoy!'”

A grand opening date and regular hours for Baby Ribs will be announced soon via Facebook.