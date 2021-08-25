3 Big Drug/Biotech Outperformers Worth Keeping an Eye On (Revised)

Pfizer rose after announcing two key news items. FDA approval for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine also lifted BioNTech. Pfizer also said it was purchasing Trillium Therapeutics. The stock market moved higher again on Monday morning, building on gains from Friday. Good news from Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) was encouraging to the broader market, as it inspired investors to believe they might be one step closer to the end of the COVID-19 pandemic. As of 11 a.m. EDT, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) was up 253 points to 35,373. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) gained 39 points to 4,480, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) picked up 187 points to 14,902.