3 Big Drug/Biotech Outperformers Worth Keeping an Eye On (Revised)
The second-quarter earnings season was a strong one for the drug/biotech sector. Majority of the companies beat estimates for both earnings and sales. Almost all companies witnessed a recovery in sales of their key products/drugs from the earlier impacts of the pandemic in the second quarter and sounded optimistic of continued improvement in the second half. Some companies like J&J JNJand Pfizer PFE raised their expectations for both earnings and sales.www.entrepreneur.com
Comments / 0