Complaint filed against Lincoln magistrate

By NANCY PEYTON npeyton@hdmediallc.com
lincolnjournal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON — A Lincoln County magistrate has been accused of forcing a former office assistant to work on her re-election campaign during work hours, according to a complaint filed in Kanawha County Circuit Court. Former magistrate assistant Heather Lucas filed the complaint against Magistrate Kim Lovejoy Clayton. The state Supreme...

Lincoln County, WVPosted by
Lootpress

Magistrate sued

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Lincoln County magistrate has been accused of making her former assistant do campaign work on government time. In a complaint filed in Kanawha Circuit Court, Heather Lucas says Magistrate Kim Lovejoy Clayton and her husband forced her to do the work. Not only is it improper to work on a campaign during work time — even voluntarily — it is illegal to do so on government time and resources.
Oregon StatePosted by
104.3 WOW Country

Oregon Sheriffs Refuse Governor Brown’s Orders

A group of Oregon sheriffs has announced that they will not enforce the latest orders from Oregon Governor Kate Brown. We've received a letter from Mahleur County Sherrif Brian Wolfe stating that he will not enforce mask or vaccination mandates. The sheriff wrote, "Please be advised the office of the...
Congress & Courtswrfalp.com

Supreme Court Blocks Housing Eviction Moratorium

The Supreme Court blocked President Biden‘s moratorium on evictions in a 6 to 3 ruling on Thursday. The court previously ruled that the administration couldn’t extend the ban, instituted because of the coronavirus pandemic, past July 31st without explicit congressional authorization. But after protests and a clash with Democratic lawmakers, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention extended the temporary ban through October 3rd.
Texas StatePosted by
Fox News

Texas abortion providers ask Supreme Court to block state law that bans procedure after six weeks

Abortion providers are turning to the Supreme Court to block a Texas law that, if unchanged, will ban abortions as early as six weeks into a pregnancy. The law, known as the "Texas Heartbeat Act," prohibits abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can be as early as six weeks into a pregnancy – when many women are not yet aware that they are pregnant. It is set to go into effect Wednesday after the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals canceled a hearing that had been scheduled for Monday during which abortion providers planned to argue against it.
Texas StatePosted by
Law & Crime

State Bar of Texas Investigating AG Ken Paxton Over Alleged Ethics Violation

The State Bar of Texas has agreed to investigate an ethics complaint filed against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R). In a letter, the Office of Chief Disciplinary Counsel of the State Bar of Texas told complainant Gershon Gary Ratner, co-founder of Lawyers Defending American Democracy, that his late July ethics complaint–filed along with 15 other Lone Star State attorneys–contained facts alleging that Paxton had engaged in professional misconduct.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Law & Crime

Federal Appeals Court Rules Georgia Mail-in Voters Having to Pay for Stamp Costs Is Not a ‘Poll Tax’

A federal appeals court affirmed the dismissal of a lawsuit filed by Black Voters Matter over Georgia’s requirement that voters pay for their own stamps on absentee ballots. The court not only rejected the group’s case alleging that the stamp cost amounted to an unconstitutional “poll tax,” but even went so far as to say that the claims “border on the frivolous.”
Davenport, IAPosted by
Davenport Journal

The chief justice of the Iowa Supreme Court signed an order making masks mandatory in areas controlled by the courts

Davenport, IA – According to the statement, all people entering court-controlled areas must wear a face covering regardless of the person’s vaccination status. This order was signed by Chief Justice Susan Christensen. Chief Justice Susan Christensen said:. “This requirement applies statewide and does not depend on a particular county’s or...
Dane County, WIDaily Tribune

Wisconsin Supreme Court denies a request to hear lawsuit seeking to block Dane County's new mask mandate

The Wisconsin Supreme Court has denied a request to hear a lawsuit that sought to block Dane County's new indoor face mask requirement. The state Supreme Court issued its decision late Friday, effectively allowing the mask mandate to remain in place. Three conservative justices dissented from the decision: Chief Justice Annette Ziegler and Justices Rebecca Bradley and Patience Roggensack.
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

After U.S. Supreme Court Ends Eviction Moratorium, Leaders Remind People Rental Assistance Money Is Still Available

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Now that the U.S. Supreme Court has blocked the eviction moratorium, that has opened the door for evictions to resume. Pittsburgh United Executive Director Jennifer Rafanan Kennedy was disappointed to hear this ruling. “I am worried for the families in Allegheny and throughout the commonwealth who are facing eviction,” she said. She said the court’s decision leaves thousands at risk of losing their homes. It also has landlords in a tough spot because the pandemic has not been easy on them either. “The last 18 months through COVID has been especially hard for the landlord community,” Action Housing general counsel Kyle...
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Councilmember Slams Supreme Court’s ‘Shameful’ Order Blocking Federal Eviction Moratorium

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Supreme Court’s decision to block a federal eviction ban ended protection for an estimated 3-and-a-half million people in the United States. With only three dissenting votes, a Supreme Court ruling allowed evictions to continue across the country. “It’s heartbreak, I don’t know what to say. The Supreme Court order is shameful for hundreds of millions of American families all across the country,” Councilmember Helen Gym said. The decision blocks a temporary ban that was put in place due to the pandemic. It comes just days before Philadelphia’s eviction moratorium expires on Aug. 31. “You can see a lot of people taking...
Congress & CourtsSlate

The Supreme Court Has Just Two Days to Decide the Fate of Roe v. Wade

In a few months, the Supreme Court will hear a case that gives the conservative justices an opportunity to overrule Roe v. Wade, allowing states to ban abortion at early stages of pregnancy. But Texas can’t wait that long. In May, the state’s Republican lawmakers passed a law known as SB 8 that outlaws abortion after six weeks. But SB 8 is unique: It empowers private citizens, not government officials, to enforce it. The measure allows any random stranger to bring a lawsuit in state court against any individual who “aids or abets” an abortion in Texas after six weeks. Anyone in the country may file such a suit against abortion “abettors” in any state court within Texas. If the plaintiff wins, they collect a minimum of $10,000 plus attorneys’ fees. And if they win a case against an abortion provider, the court must shut down that clinic. If the provider somehow prevails, they collect nothing, not even attorneys’ fees.
Congress & Courtstribuneledgernews.com

Supreme Court Allows Evictions To Resume

Supreme Court Allows Evictions To Resume. On Aug. 26, the Supreme Court blocked the Biden administration from enforcing a temporary eviction ban amid the pandemic. According to the court's unsigned opinion, the CDC lacked the authority to reimpose the moratorium on Aug. 3. Under federal law, the agency needed explicit congressional authorization, which it did not have. Justice Stephen Breyer wrote for the three liberal justices who dissented, citing the COVID-19 delta variant. The public interest strongly favors respecting the CDC’s judgment at this moment, when over 90% of counties are experiencing high transmission rates, Justice Stephen Breyer, via dissenting opinion. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said President Biden “is once again calling on all entities that can prevent evictions — from cities and states to local courts, landlords, Cabinet Agencies — to urgently act to prevent evictions.”. Some states, such as California, Maryland and New Jersey, have enacted their own temporary eviction bans. According to Census Bureau data from early August, 3.5 million people in the U.S. said they were facing eviction within the next two months. Those.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Rolling Stone

The Conservative Supreme Court Has Just Gotten Started

On August 3rd, with the Delta variant surging, President Joe Biden’s administration issued a new 60-day moratorium on evictions in parts of the country with high levels of coronavirus transmission. The Centers for Disease Control determined that stopping people from being kicked out of their homes was essential to protecting them and their communities from this new and more contagious Covid-19 variant. On Thursday, less than four weeks later, the six conservative justices on the Supreme Court decided they know better than the CDC. In an emergency order issued late last night, the court put a halt to this policy, potentially...
Ohio Statetennesseestar.com

Ohio Probation Officer Claims Union Collected Dues Without Consent

A Cuyahoga County probation officer wants union dues taken out of her paycheck returned because she was never part of the Fraternal Order of Police Ohio Labor Council union. The National Right to Work Legal Defense Foundation has filed a federal lawsuit in the Northern District of Ohio on behalf of Kimberlee Warren against the Fraternal Order of Police Ohio Labor Council, claiming union officials violated her First Amendment rights as a public employee by continuing to collect union dues without her consent.

