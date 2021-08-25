2021 Lincoln County girls soccer team

The Shelbyville Girls Soccer team hosted Pike High School this past Saturday August 14 for their annual pre-season scrimmage. Evenly matched with Pike, after the first 25 minute segment the Red Devils led the Bears 2-1, with the Bears getting on the board from a ball off of a corner scored by Evelyn Kiefer. In the second 25 minute segment the Bear’s JV team did a fantastic job of teamwork for their first appearance on the field. At the end of that segment, both teams added a goal to the scoreboard–the Bear’s goal coming from junior Brooke Byers, putting the total score at 3-2. In the final 30 minute varsity segment, the Bears came out super strong with combination play that gave them the upper hand offensively out shooting Pike with shots on goal and possession. However, in the last minutes Pike would add another goal to the game, finishing the scrimmage 4-2, Pike.