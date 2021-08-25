BACK IN TIME

2005: The August 24th edition of The Lincoln Journal reported:. All eyes on Mingo Co., issues over forced consolidation being aired out in court; Critics say federal agents out of control; Third attempt at verdict in murder case unsuccessful; Literacy program excels in Lincoln; Pot discovery in Big Ugly leads to arrest; Property owners have few rights to ward off intruders; Federal agents lead former Enron chief Key Lay to jail, as he claims tactics used against him are similar to those being used in Lincoln Co.; West Hamlin Fire Dept. awarded funds for new truck; Waterline finally making its way up Mud River; Edessel and Betty Tudor in Nashville, TN, celebrating the big ‘49’; Rex Bartholomew of Milton wrote a Letter to the Editor stating “Sold out by government”, saying, Christians and Veterans, we have been sold out by many traitors within our own Government recently as there was.