Pater, Botticelli, and Bach

“The greatness of a man is not in how much wealth he acquires, but in his integrity and his ability to affect those around him positively. – Bob Marley. Not sure about you but I’d add a few things to the list of what the famous reggae singer said many years ago are not, despite what the world believes, signs of true greatness. Society has forever it seems defined a person’s greatness by how much prestige, power, fame, and fortune a person has, yet when all is said and done, society will discover how wrong it was. The greatest person to ever live, after all, was born in a borrowed manger, lived a life of total service to others, owned very little by way of material possessions, died on a wooden cross, and was buried in a borrowed tomb. Jesus would by today’s standards be considered far from great.