The remains of a missing Dutch business tycoon, Mr. Tob Cohen, was found in an empty underground water tank in his lavish suburban home in Nairobi, which he installed to capture rainwater to irrigate his garden. Alas, for 55 days, it was his grave. As the police found his body, his hands, neck, and legs were bound together; he was viciously tortured before being killed and dumped. He was 71 years old.