Sonya Lynn Brewer Melton
Sonya Lynn Brewer Melton, 44, passed away Sunday, August 22, 2021 at St. Thomas West in Nashville. A native of Bedford Co., she lived in Morrison. She is survived by her children, children, Jonathan Melton, Jr. and Jennifer Melton both of Warren Co.; her father, Ronnie Brewer of Bradyville; her sisters, Sandy Brewer Wright and her husband, Ron of Franklin, Sherry Brewer of Beech Grove and Tonya Brewer Garcia of MI. and best friend, Virginia Thomas of Woodbury. Several nieces and nephews also survive.www.wbry.com
