Restaurants

Himalaya Restaurant & Catering

Houston Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooks can be deceiving. Such is this the case at this unassuming Hillcroft hole-in-the-wall, which dishes out some of the best (and most affordable) Pakistani cuisine in town. Owners Kaiser and Azra Laskari are warm, friendly and get to know all their regular customers, and that’s a good reason to become one. They’re happy to help with the ordering, but here are some suggestions. Go for Himalaya’s fried chicken, or as it’s affectionately known, “HFC.” The bird takes a nice, long soak in a brine that is chock full of spices like garam masala and ginger before being dredged in seasoned flour and fried to an absolutely gorgeous, golden-brown crisp. You may want to call ahead for to see if it’s available, as it can sell out. But if it does, there’s always the excellent green curry and slow-simmered beef shank nehari. And did we mention it’s BYOB? Get there.

