Lubbock, TX

LCU announces multi-million dollar endowment gift

By KCBD Staff
KCBD
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Lubbock Christian University (LCU) officials announced today a $3 million-dollar gift from Al and Pat Smith, longtime friends and supporters of the University from Amarillo, TX. The gift will be divided between two areas – $2 million of the funds will be used to establish the Jesse C. Long, Jr. Endowed Chair of Biblical Text and $1M will be used to set an endowment for the Vocati Institute, a program fostering spiritual formation in young people.

