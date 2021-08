Vice TV will debut “Too Soon: Comedy After 9/11” on Sept. 8, days before the 20th anniversary of 2001 attacks. The Pulse Films documentary features interviews with entertainers including David Cross, Nathan Lane and Marc Maron about the struggle to re-establish humor’s place in the aftermath of the attacks that day. The documentary’s title takes its name from the response Gilbert Gottfried received after cracking a joke about the airline attacks shortly after they occurred. He will also appear in the documentary, along with Janeane Garofalo, Matthew Broderick, Aasif Mandvi, Rob Riggle, Cedric the Entertainer, Chris Kattan, Lewis Black and Doug...