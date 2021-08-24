Netizens think Suzy X Lee Dong Wook's dating scandal was legendary for this specific reason

Now this is what I call an even juicier development, it was already fun dating news that Lee Min Ho and newbie actress and former idol Yeonwoo are dating but now we have a he said-she said story, or maybe everyone says except for him. His agency denied the dating news immediately (like so fast, legit), saying the two are just friends, they did hang out but other friends were there too just not in the pictures taken by Dispatch. Yeonwoo’s agency has not released any confirmation, merely stating that they are checking with her. To date still not statement. But reportedly both Lee Min Ho and Yeonwoo’s friends are telling news publications that the two are totally dating, that they bonded over their shared love of playing video games specifically League of Legends and Overwatch and they have dates at home playing games together. Lol, I think those Lee Min Ho “friends” are about to get ex-communicated since they are not toeing his official company line of just friends.