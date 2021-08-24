Cancel
Celebrities

Netizens think Suzy X Lee Dong Wook's dating scandal was legendary for this specific reason

By jieun-im
allkpop.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetizens reminisced about Suzy and Lee Dong Wook's dating scandal from back in 2018. On a recent online community post, one netizen wrote, "Isn't this the most legendary dating scandal?" Then, the netizen posted a photo of a news article that had been written back in 2018, the time that Suzy and Lee Dong Wook's dating news first broke out. The news article title reads, "Suzy ❤️ Lee Dong Wook reps [say] "The two were not in a relationship, but after their dating scandal broke out they decided to officially start dating". The top line of the photo then says, "It was originally a 'some' (the stage right before dating)..but because it was true that they had feelings for each other, they refreshingly made the decision to just date."

