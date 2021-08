For Australia’s habitually-abused financial consumers it’s Back to the Future (minus the DeLorean). Treasurer Josh Frydenberg appears to have thrown the most important findings of the banking royal commission under a bus, in glorious double-speak. On Thursday he issued a direction to the Australian Securities and Investments Commission through what is known as a statement of expectations. It is very different from the previous such statement, issued in 2018. This one includes an entirely new clause, placed right at the top. The government expects ASIC to: identify and pursue opportunities to contribute to the government’s economic goals, including supporting Australia’s economic recovery from the COVID...