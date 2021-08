We've come across many tuned cars over the years, and sadly, good-looking conversions are rarer than hideous ones. Worse still, this phenomenon of altering a car's intended style and behavior in a drastic and unsavory manner is not limited to Jason and his mates' Honda Civic and Subaru Imprezas down the block. Mansory is one of the worst offenders, having ruined the Mercedes G-Class, bastardized the Ferrari Portofino, and even thrown up all over the Rolls-Royce Ghost. That last massacre was so unresolved in its final design that we would have been happy to never see a modified Rolls again. But Spofec has just added its own touch to the Ghost, and we think we might actually want our own tuned Rolls now.