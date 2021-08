Alongside several policy changes for the upcoming semester, UTD will be implementing two COVID-related programs to ensure student safety. One of those programs might look familiar to students who lived on campus last semester: UTD has reinstated the return-to-campus testing policy, requiring all members of the campus community to be tested for COVID-19 within the first four weeks of the semester. Students received details of where and when they are required to report for testing from University Housing on Aug. 18. The other is a two-pronged effort to drive up campus vaccination numbers, with initiatives directed both towards increasing ease of vaccination for UTD students and providing incentives to those who do get vaccinated.