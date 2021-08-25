From the archives: the Mercedes SL65 AMG Black Series in London
As the Black rolls off the ramps and into London’s early evening gloom, the countdown begins. One single night. For all our begging and cajoling, that’s all the time Mercedes has given us in the Black. Oh, and if it leaves London, moustachioed German heavies will turn up at Top Gear HQ and murder us in new and interesting ways. The most powerful AMG Merc ever, the SL65 Black, the car christened ‘Der Beast’ by its Frankenstein-esque creators, and we’re limited to one night in the most congested, cramped city in Europe.www.topgear.com
