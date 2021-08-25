From the archives: the Mercedes SL65 AMG Black Series in London

We're patiently awaiting the arrival of the latest Mercedes-Benz SL, hoping that this new model will live up to the legendary name that has been around for decades. But if you don't like new cars, you may want to check out a company called London Barn Finds. As the below video demonstrates, there are plenty of unrestored classics out there that need just a little love. All of these are supposedly genuine barn finds, and all of them are for sale. And if you don't like the plethora of Mercedes SLs on offer, there's a load more other classics to choose from.