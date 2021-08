This month, Lamborghini revealed the new Countach, and last month, we saw the Aventador Ultimae, in both coupe and roadster forms. The Ultimae is the culmination of years of developments and innovations on the Aventador platform and is loaded with tech, but Lamborghini is not one to rest on its laurels. Innovation is part of the brand's DNA, and thanks to a new patent filed with the WIPO, discovered by a user of Ferrari 296 Forum, it seems that future Lamborghini drop-tops (or Spyders, as the smaller models are generally called), could have a fascinating new way of stowing a convertible's folding roof.