RUSTON – The Louisiana Tech Soccer team looks to rebound on Wednesday night as they travel to take on Louisiana College with kickoff set for 7 p.m. at Wildcat Field. LA Tech is coming off a hard-fought 3-2 loss at Murray State. The Lady Techsters took a two-goal advantage in the first half with goals by Emma Jones and Maci Geltmeier, but the Racers netted three unanswered goals to come away with the win.