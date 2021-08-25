How to do a burnout – and a donut

The Tasmanian devil is not a subtle animal. Loud, ferocious, and unabashedly carnivorous, this Australian marsupial often wears out its prey over a long chase, then devours it whole, bones and all. When trapped, its teeth are strong enough to chew through metal. Then there's the animated Looney Tunes character, who expresses this surly demeanor through gloriously inhuman noises. Fire up the 2022 Hyundai Kona N and you're greeted with a similar level of auditory insouciance. As the latest vehicle to come from Hyundai's N performance subbrand, this civilized subcompact crossover has been transformed into a rowdy, rambunctious creature. But what it may lack in subtlety it makes up for with a highly competent and enjoyable driving experience.
Comments / 0