T-ara's Jiyeon cast as lead in thriller film 'Woman of Fire' alongside Song Ji Eun & Kim Noo Ri

T-ara member Jiyeon has been cast as the lead of an upcoming thriller film 'Woman of Fire' . 'Woman of Fire' (directed by Yoo Young Sun) is a story about an actress who, after preparing for a comeback after a long hiatus, gets involved in an unexpected incident and heads towards her doom. Jiyeon will be playing the role of Lee Soo Yeon, who lives a fancy life as a famous actress until her career is put at risk due to one single mistake. After she experiences difficulties due to her mistake, Lee Soo Yeon dreams of making a comeback as an actress once again.