Biden to 'have blood on his hands' -- 'there is no way' to evacuate all Americans and Afghan partners by deadline, Rep. Mike McCaul says
House Republicans on Tuesday blasted President Biden's decision to stick to the Aug. 31 withdrawal date from Afghanistan and predicted bloodshed during the ongoing rushed evacuation from Kabul. Following a closed-door briefing on Afghanistan at the Capitol, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and fellow Republicans emerged Tuesday afternoon blasting the...www.foxnews.com
Comments / 6