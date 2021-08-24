Psyches are “REBROKEN” in new psychochiller with “SAW” veteran Tobin Bell

Visually impaired actor Skyler Davenport has the lead in the film that world-premiered at this year’s Tribeca Film Festival. IFC Midnight has announced its acquisition of U.S. rights to SEE FOR ME, with a release set for 2022. Artist/filmmaker Randall Okita directed from a script by Adam Yorke and Tommy Gushue, and the cast also includes Kim Coates, Jessica Parker Kennedy, Pascal Langdale, Joe Pingue, George Tchortov, Laura Vandervoort and Emily Piggford. “The synopsis: When blind former skier Sophie [Davenport] accepts a last-minute housesitting job in a secluded mansion, she awakes in the middle of the night to find the house under invasion by a group of thieves seeking a hidden safe. Her only means of defense: a new app called ‘See For Me,’ which matches her with a volunteer across the country who uses Sophie’s cell phone to see on her behalf. Stubbornly independent, Sophie is reluctant to accept help until she is connected to Kelly [Kennedy], an Army veteran who spends her days playing first-person-shooter games. As the game of cat-and-mouse with the intruders escalates, Sophie is forced to learn that if she’s going to survive the night, she’ll need to take all the help she can get.”