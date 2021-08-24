Cancel
Psyches are “REBROKEN” in new psychochiller with “SAW” veteran Tobin Bell

By Michael Gingold
Cover picture for the articleThe mind-teasing film is currently completing production in Los Angeles. Kenny Yates is making his directorial debut on REBROKEN, which was scripted by Kipp Tribble from an idea by Scott Hamm; the duo also star in the movie and are producing with Yates. In addition to them and fright favorite Tobin Bell, Alison Haislip and Nija Okoro appear in REBROKEN; the synopsis: “The story follows the methodical mental breakdown of Will [Hamm], who is struggling with the loss of his beloved daughter. He is soon befriended by a mysterious stranger [Bell] who claims he can set Will on a path which could reunite him with his daughter. But when the ‘dream come true’ begins to turn into a nightmare, Will doesn’t know who to trust.”

