Kevin Coyne is sounding the alarm about what he sees as Chicago’s out-of-control crime problem. “There are no deterrents and public safety is a serious concern for everyone,” the Safe Suburbs USA co-founder recently told Chicago City Wire. “You look at repeat criminals and they are not being held accountable and that's partly because a lot of legislation seems to embolden law breakers. People are very upset about crime and want to see something different.”