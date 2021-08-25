Cancel
Chelsea 'open talks with Antonio Rudiger over contract extension' just ONE year remaining on his deal... as German defender wins over the Stamford Bridge critics under Thomas Tuchel

By Daily Mail
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChelsea are reportedly now under way with talks regarding the long-term future of defender Antonio Rudiger. Just 12-months ago the German had slipped well down the pecking order and was made available for transfer by the Blues. Rudiger stayed however and last season experienced something of a rejuvenation under compatriot...

