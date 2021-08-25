Cancel
Busting loose: Kids ride sheep at the North Texas Fair and Rodeo

Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 5 days ago
The North Texas Fair and Rodeo's Mutton Bustin' competition has children ages 3-7 trying to hang on and ride a sheep. Mutton Bustin’ continues nightly through Saturday, Aug. 28, when the grand finale takes place on the last day of the 2021 fair season. For more information, visit ntfair.com.

The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

