Transfer news LIVE: Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe bid sparks frenzy with Cristiano Ronaldo keen on Man City

Real Madrid have effectively dropped a bomb in the transfer market with just a week to go with their £137m offer for Kylian Mbappe with the Paris Saint-Germain superstar now keen to leave. PSG sporting director Leonardo has confirmed that the bid has been verbally rejected, but has conceded that they may have to sell one of their most-prised assets with the French international’s contract in Paris expiring next summer.

Elsewhere, Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Juventus, with the Portuguese superstar eyeing up Man City as a logical destination, but the Citizens do not want to pay a transfer fee for the 36-year-old.

That may change, however, after top transfer target Harry Kane confirmed that he will be staying at Tottenham Hotspur this summer despite interest from the Premier League champions. Kane has released a statement in which he said he is “100 per cent” focused on helping Spurs this campaign after accepting that a move to City was not possible this summer.

Arsenal appear eager to back Mikel Arteta’s revolution at the Emirates, despite back-to-back defeats to start the new Premier League season. West Ham are top of the league, but Declan Rice is seemingly unwilling to pen a new contract as he eyes a move down the road, the 22-year-old was one of England’s star performers at Euro 2020, but the Hammers have all the negotiating power, making any rumoured move to Chelsea or Manchester United unlikely.

United continue to rival PSG for Rennes sensation Eduardo Camavinga, with the 18-year-old one year away from a free transfer and a likely candidate to make a late move in the window as his club salvage some value. Staying in France, the Hammers have been linked with Lille midfielder Jonathan Bamba, with the 25-year-old now seen as an alternative to Jesse Lingard, who has returned to Old Trafford following his incredible loan spell at the London Stadium.

Manchester City to switch to Ronaldo following Harry Kane commitment?

Manchester City have been dealt a blow with the news that Harry Kane will remain at Tottenham this summer, but the Premier League champions have not ruled out a move for Cristiano Ronaldo, according to ESPN.

Kane was City’s top transfer target this window and there remains space for a forward option in Pep Guardiola’s squad.

Ronaldo has one year left on his Juventus contract and is said to be available for £25m as the Portuguese wants to leave the club.

City are reluctant to pay a fee for the 36-year-old, however, and there is work to do on both sides in order to complete the transfer before the end of the window.

Jamie Braidwood25 August 2021 16:29

Noni Madueke signs new PSV contract to end transfer talk

Highly-rated England under-21 international Noni Madueke has signed a new contract with PSV, ending talk that he will leave the club this summer.

There were reports, as recently as this morning, that several Premier League clubs, including Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham, were plotting a move for the 19-year-old following PSV’s exit from the Champions League.

The winger, who started his career at Spurs before moving to PSV at the age of 16, made 24 appearances in the Eredivisie last season, scoring seven goals.

Jamie Braidwood25 August 2021 15:45

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer not expecting further arrivals at Man United

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said he is not expecting any further signings in the final week of the transfer window, reiterating that any late arrivals would be a “bonus”.

United have spent big on two major signings in Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane but continue to be linked with central midfielders.

The club have reportedly been offered Saul Niguez on a loan deal from Atletico Madrid while Eduardo Camavinga is said to be available from Rennes as the 18-year-old has one year remaining on his contract.

“I don’t think much is going to happen,” Solskjaer said in an interview with Norwegian media.

“If something happens, it is a bonus. You never know what happens in the world of football. But we’ve had a very good window. I am happy with what we’ve done.”

Jamie Braidwood25 August 2021 15:36

Willian’s agent hoping to complete Corinthians move

The agent of Arsenal midfielder Willian, Kia Joorabchian, is hopeful that his client will complete a move to Brazilian side Corinthians before the end of the transfer window.

The Premier League side are looking to move Willian on following an unsuccessful first season at the club and a return to Brazil has been strongly linked.

“We’re looking forward to making it happen. For me it is very important to help as much as possible,” Joorabchian told Brazilian media, as he confirmed talks are ongoing.

Willian missed Arsenal’s first two matches of the season after contracting Covid-19.

Jamie Braidwood25 August 2021 15:26

Southampton complete Lycano signing

Lycano, who holds Serbian nationality, has signed a four-year deal at St Mary’s.

“I’m very happy to be here,” he told the club’s website. “It’s a dream that I have had since I started playing football as a child to play in the Premier League and for a team like a Southampton. It’s a dream not only for me but for all my family too. “I grew up in Brazil and the football is different there, then when I went to Italy I learned that you have to be focused more on tactics. My dream was to play in the Premier League and play strong football, and for me English football is perfect.”

Jamie Braidwood25 August 2021 15:07

Southampton complete Lycano signing

Southampton have signed Brazilian defender Lycano from Italian side Torino.

The 24-year-old arrives as a replacement for Jannik Vestergaard, who joined Premier League rivals Leicester City earlier this window.

The centre back arrives for a reported fee of €7.5m and is the fourth defender the club have signed this summer, following Romain Perraud, Tino Livramento and Thierry Small.

Jamie Braidwood25 August 2021 15:03

Nuno: Harry Kane commitment ‘fantastic news’ for Tottenham

Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo has welcomed the “fantastic news” that Harry Kane will stay at the club this summer.

Nuno has been faced by questions surrounding the striker’s future ever since arriving at the club in July.

Kane had asked to leave Spurs in order to join Manchester City but has now accepted the move will not go through this transfer window.

“Great news. Fantastic news for everybody,” the Portuguese manager said after of his side’s Europa Conference League tie against Pacos de Ferreira on Thursday.

“I think since Harry joined us he has been working so this is what we value. His attitude in training sessions have been great.

“It’s finished, he is going to be with us. He worked today, he is an option for tomorrow. Fantastic news for everybody.”

Jamie Braidwood25 August 2021 14:58

Kylian Mbappe: PSG striker ‘wants to leave’ amid interest from Real Madrid

Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed that Kylian Mbappe wants to leave the club amid interest from Real Madrid.

The Independent reported on an initial offer from the Spanish giants - understood to be in the region of €160m - on Tuesday evening.

Sporting director Leonardo has confirmed that the bid has been verbally rejected, but has conceded that they may have to sell one of their most-prised assets with the French international’s contract in Paris expiring next summer.

“Kylian Mbappe wants to leave, that seems clear,” he told RMC. “If Real Madrid are making an offer, that seems clear. Me I am giving a position, that, I think, is clear for everyone.

“We cannot, the week before the end of the window, change our plans. If he wants to leave, we will not hold him back, but on our terms.”

The French giants have rejected an offer in the region of €160m for the 22-year-old

Ben Burrows 25 August 2021 14:31

Kylian Mbappe wants to leave PSG, Leonardo confirms

Final quote from Leonardo, who says Real Madrid’s offer for Kylian Mbappe was in the region of €160m: “I can’t confirm the numbers, but it’s around [€160m]. It’s less than what we paid for him. But it is especially the way of [Real Madrid’s approach] that we do not like.

“With Kylian, we talked a lot, he always told us the same things. Kylian has always promised that he will not leave the club for free [at the end of his contract]. That’s always what he told us.”

Jamie Braidwood25 August 2021 14:25

Kylian Mbappe wants to leave PSG, Leonardo confirms

More from Leonardo: “Our position has always been to keep Kylian, to extend him, that has always been our goal and still is.

“We made two important offers to Kylian: one at the top level of the squad two months ago and one above those players very recently. We want to prove to him that he is an important player, at the center of the project, but not above the project.

“Compared to the position of Real, it looks like a strategy to have a no on our part, to show that they have tried everything and to wait a year to have it free. Real Madrid have been behaving like this for two years, it’s incorrect, illegal even, because they contacted the player.

“ It is unacceptable to us. This is the very proof of the strategy: an offer arrives one year from the end of its contract and seven days from the end of the transfer window. They want a refusal to show Kylian that they’ve tried everything and start negotiating for next year.”