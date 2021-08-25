Fine fair fare

It is time for the annual Kentucky State Fair and the opportunity to experience our state’s agriculture heritage and products. It is a tradition that began in Kentucky as early as 1816 with Louisville hosting the first official state fair in 1902. The fair has had several homes since then, including the State Fairgrounds located in West Louisville. In 1956 the fair moved to its existing site known as the Kentucky Fair and Exposition Center and still features many of the same events as the early fairs, including fruit and vegetable produce exhibits and numerous culinary competitions where local cooks and bakers vie for blue ribbons and bragging rights.