Chicago Pharmacist Arrested for Selling COVID-19 Vaccination Cards for $10 Each
A Chicago pharmacist has been arrested for allegedly selling hundreds of COVID-19 CDC vaccination cards for $10 each on eBay, the Department of Justice announced. On Monday, Tangtang Zhao, 34, was taken into custody and charged with 12 counts of theft of government property. Zhao appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Sheila M. Finnegan of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois on August 17 for his initial hearing. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.ourcommunitynow.com
