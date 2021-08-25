Cancel
Chicago, IL

Chicago Pharmacist Arrested for Selling COVID-19 Vaccination Cards for $10 Each

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Chicago pharmacist has been arrested for allegedly selling hundreds of COVID-19 CDC vaccination cards for $10 each on eBay, the Department of Justice announced. On Monday, Tangtang Zhao, 34, was taken into custody and charged with 12 counts of theft of government property. Zhao appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Sheila M. Finnegan of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois on August 17 for his initial hearing. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

Related
TravelPosted by
Reuters

EU countries drop U.S. from safe travel list

BRUSSELS, Aug 30 (Reuters) - European Union governments agreed on Monday to remove the United States and five other countries from the EU's safe travel list, meaning those visitors are likely to face tighter controls, such as tests and quarantines. Kosovo, Israel, Montenegro, Lebanon and North Macedonia have also been...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Education Dept. opens investigations into 5 statewide bans on mask mandates

The Education Department announced on Monday that it has opened civil rights investigations into five statewide bans on mask mandates to determine whether they discriminate against students with disabilities. The department’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) sent letters to school officials in Iowa, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Utah describing...
WorldPosted by
Fox News

North Korea appears to have restarted key nuclear reactor: UN watchdog

Evidence has emerged that North Korea has restarted a nuclear reactor believed to be capable of producing weapons-grade plutonium in a development called "deeply troubling," Reuters reported, citing the International Atomic Energy Agency. The IAEA’s report, which was released on Friday, said the reactor in question is located in the...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden enters perilous final hours of Afghanistan mission

The remaining U.S. forces in Afghanistan are set to leave the country on Tuesday, marking an end to a nearly 20-year military engagement. But the exit will not be a clean break for the Biden administration, which still must grapple with whether to continue evacuation missions for Americans and Afghan allies left behind, as well as the fallout from a deadly terrorist attack last week that killed more than a dozen U.S. service members.

