CHICAGO (CBS) — A total of 967 carjackings have been reported this year through early August. As CBS 2’s Tara Molina reported, there were 52 carjackings in Chicago in just the first eight days of this month, according to the latest numbers we have. Chicago Police detectives are investigating carjackings from Old Town to Wicker Park and Roseland in just the past 24 hours. In the incident in Roseland on Monday, a 75-year-old man was hit in the head and carjacked by two men in the 11200 block of South Vernon Avenue just after 5 a.m. We found Chicago Police following up at...