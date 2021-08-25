Notification on manager's related party transactions

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. 1. Consists of (i) 1,284,698 shares held by Acuta Capital Fund, LP ("Acuta Capital") and (ii) 244,704 shares held by Acuta Opportunity Fund, LP. ("Acuta Opportunity Fund"). Acuta Capital Partners, LLC ("Acuta Partners") is the general partner of each of Acuta Capital and Acuta Opportunity Fund. The Reporting Person is the Chief Investment Officer and Manfred Yu is the Manager of Acuta Partners. Both the Reporting Person and Mr. Yu have voting and investment authority over all of the shares held by each of Actua Capital and Acuta Opportunity Fund. Each of Acuta Partners, The Reporting Person and Mr. Yu disclaims beneficial ownership of the shares of common stock held by each of Acuta Capital and Acuta Opportunity Fund except to the extent of their pecuniary interest therein.