SalMar aquires 45% ownership in Refsnes Laks AS
SalMar has today, 25.08.2021, entered into an agreement to acquire 45% ownership in Refsnes Laks AS through a combination of share purchase and private placement. Refsnes Laks AS currently has four licenses for production of Atlantic salmon and a time limited viewing license in Central Norway, in total 3,932 tonnes MAB. The purchase price for the transaction is NOK 665 million.
