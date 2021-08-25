Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Kering - Launch of share repurchase program

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Kering announces its intention to repurchase up to 2.0% of its share capital over a 24-month period, pursuant to the share repurchase authorization granted by the General Shareholders' Meeting held on July 6, 2021, provided that this authorization could evolve at the next General Shareholders' Meeting due to be held in 2022.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Mcqueen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Share Repurchase#Share Capital#Kering Launch#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#General Shareholders#Luxury#Houses In Fashion#Leather Goods#Pomellato#Qeelin#Kering Eyewear#Kering Analysts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Related
BusinessStreetInsider.com

LumiraDx and CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp (CAHC) Revise Transaction Terms

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Today, LumiraDx, a next-generation point of care diagnostics testing company, and CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp (Nasdaq: CAHC), a special purpose acquisition company focused on investing in a growth-oriented healthcare company, announced they have revised the valuation of their previously announced transaction based on various considerations, including the recent market environment for publicly traded diagnostic companies, general market declines in COVID-19 testing volumes, and feedback from CA Healthcare advisors and shareholders. LumiraDx's progress in rolling out its transformational platform, signing up customers in key geographies and expanding its testing menu, combined with the adjusted valuation, supports a highly compelling investment thesis for driving long-term shareholder value.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Novo Nordisk A/S "“ Share repurchase programme

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. BagsvÃ¦rd, Denmark, 30 August 2021 "“ On 4 August 2021, Novo Nordisk initiated a share repurchase programme in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the "Safe Harbour Rules"). This programme is part of the overall share repurchase programme of up to DKK 18 billion to be executed during a 12-month period beginning 3 February 2021.
aithority.com

Tuya Inc. Announces $200 Million Share Repurchase Program

Tuya Inc., a global leading IoT platform, announced that its board of directors has authorized a share repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase up to US$200 million of its Class A ordinary shares in the form of American depositary shares during a twelve-month period. Mr. Xueji (Jerry) Wang,...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

On termination of legal proceedings related to the mandatory share repurchase offer of AS "Olainfarm" shares

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. With the following AS "Olainfarm" informs that on August 24, 2021 it has received announcement from AS "Olainfarm" shareholderÂ AS "AB CITY" regarding termination of the proceedings initiated in connection with the claim of minority shareholders to annul mandatory buyback offer to purchase AS "Olainfarm" shares.
Stocksperfumerflavorist.com

DSM Reports Repurchase of Shares

Royal DSM has repurchased 109,792 of its own shares in the period from August 16, 2021, through August 20, 2021, at an average price of €178.66. The consideration of this repurchase was €19.6 million. This is in accordance with the repurchase program announced on August 9, 2021, covering the commitments...
BusinessEDMTunes

Spotify introduces 1 Billion Dollar Stock Buyback Program

Traditionally, companies will sell shares in the stock market to obtain capital and promote growth. Sometimes these companies repurchase those stocks from public shareholders. This is called a buyback. A company will do a buyback for many possible reasons. This includes ownership consolidation, undervaluation, and improvement of key financial ratios. This can be especially valuable during times of market pessimism. In this instance, a buyback can be more cost-effective for a company than paying a dividend to a shareholder. For Q3, Spotify (NYSE: Spot) has introduced an 1 Billion dollar buyback program for shareholders who want to cash out. The Stockholm-based audio entertainment company has a current value of $219.53 per share. This offer expires to public shareholders in April 2026.
Businesscrowdfundinsider.com

Young America Partners Plans to Launch Reg CF Securities Platform Powered by Capital Engine

FINRA regulated broker-dealer Young America Partners (YA Partners) says it will launch a Reg CF (Regulation Crowdfunding) platform powered by Capital Engine. Reg CF is a securities exemption where issuers may raise up to $5 million from both accredited and non-accredited investors. The exemption was created under the JOBS Act of 2012 ushering in a new era of online capital formation for equity as well as debt. In March of 2021, the Securities and Exchange Commission raised the funding cap of Reg CF from $1.07 million to $5 million – thus making the exemption more viable for firms in need of growth capital. Several other improvements were added as well such as SPVs and the ability to “test the waters” in advance of an offering to better understand investor demand.
Financial ReportsToledo Blade

The Andersons announces $100M share repurchase program, cash dividend

The Andersons Inc. said Friday it will start buying back up to $100 million worth of outstanding company stock. The Maumee agriculture company separately announced a fourth-quarter cash dividend of 17.5 cents per share — an amount it said which will be paid out to shareholders on Oct. 22. The company said in a news release it is its "100th consecutive quarterly cash dividend since listing on the Nasdaq in February 1996."
BusinessStreetInsider.com

The Andersons (ANDE) Announces $100 Million Share Repurchase Program

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The Andersons, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANDE) announces its Board of Directors have authorized a share repurchase program of up to $100 million of outstanding company common stock. "A continued focus...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Brighthouse Financial (BHF) Announces $1 Billion Stock Repurchase Program

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. ("Brighthouse Financial" or the "company") (Nasdaq: BHF) announced today that it has authorized the repurchase of up to $1 billion of its common stock. The stock repurchase program is in addition to the $200 million stock repurchase authorization announced by the company in February 2021, under which $34 million remains as of August 4, 2021.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Cango Inc. (CANG) Announces Up to $50 Million New Share Repurchase Program

Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG) ("Cango" or the "Company"), a leading automotive transaction service platform in China, today announced that its ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Weekly share repurchase program transaction details

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. SBM Offshore reports the transaction details related to its EUR150 million (c. US$180 million) share repurchase program for the period August 12, 2021 through August 18, 2021. The repurchases...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Wabash National (WNC) Announces $150 Million Increase to Stock Repurchase Program

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Wabash National Corporation (NYSE: WNC) today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized the company to repurchase up to an additional $150 million of its common stock through August 2024, representing approximately 20 percent of the company’s current market capitalization. This is an increase to the existing repurchase program approved in November 2018, of which approximately $1 million was available as of August 19, 2021.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Equinor ASA: Share buy-back

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Please see below information about transactions made under the share buyback programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR). Date on which the buyback programme was announced: 15 June / 28 July 2021. The...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

John Marshall Bank Common (JMSB) Announces Plan to Repurchase 675k

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQB: JMSB) (the “Company”) announced today that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program, whereby the Company may repurchase up to 675,000 shares of its common stock, or approximately 5% of its outstanding shares of common stock. As of June 30, 2021, the Company had approximately 13.6 million shares outstanding.
Businesssgbonline.com

Swiss Running Brand On Files For IPO

On, the Swiss running brand, has filed for an initial public offering in the U.S.*. In April, sources told Bloomberg that On had started preparing for its IPO that was projected to value the business at about $5 billion. Sources told Reuters in April that the company could seek a valuation of between $4 billion and $6 billion in its IPO.
StocksBenzinga

Staffing 360 Solutions Stock Slips On $2.8M Equity offering

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: STAF) has entered into a securities purchase agreement with several institutional investors to purchase and sell 1.36 million shares at $2.10 per share for gross proceeds of ~$2.8 million. The company has also agreed to issue unregistered warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy