Kering - Launch of share repurchase program
Kering announces its intention to repurchase up to 2.0% of its share capital over a 24-month period, pursuant to the share repurchase authorization granted by the General Shareholders' Meeting held on July 6, 2021, provided that this authorization could evolve at the next General Shareholders' Meeting due to be held in 2022.
