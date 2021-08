Chipmakers Intel and Qualcomm have been awarded a contract by the National Security Technology Accelerator (NSTXL) to devise and manufacture chips for the US military. The two companies were handed the deal as part of the Rapid Assure Microelectronics Prototypes - Commercial (RAMP-C) program, the objective of which is to ensure the US Department of Defense (DoD) has reliable access to the latest 7nm and sub-7nm foundry technologies on home soil.