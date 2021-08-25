Oddibe Mcdowell

Cancel
Draft: Drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals in the 4th round of the 1981 MLB January Draft-Regular Phase from Miami-Dade College (Miami, FL), the Texas Rangers in the 2nd round of the 1981 MLB June Draft-Secondary Phase from Miami-Dade College (Miami, FL), the New York Yankees in the 1st round (9th) of the 1982 MLB January Draft-Secondary Phase from Miami-Dade College (Miami, FL), the Toronto Blue Jays in the 5th round of the 1982 MLB June Draft-Secondary Phase from Miami-Dade College (Miami, FL), the Minnesota Twins in the 1st round (1st) of the 1983 MLB June Draft-Secondary Phase from Arizona State University (Tempe, AZ) and the Texas Rangers in the 1st round (12th) of the 1984 MLB June Amateur Draft from Arizona State University (Tempe, AZ).

