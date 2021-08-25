Cancel
Spine surgeon leader to know: Dr. Taro Kaibara of Barrow Neurological Institute

Taro Kaibara, MD, had unique training during his residency at the University of Calgary Cumming School of Medicine in Canada. During that time, he worked on innovations with surgical robots and mobile intraoperative MRI techniques to enhance neurosurgery. Dr. Kaibara specializes in complex cranial and spinal disorders. Surgeries he performs include cervical spine surgery, kyphoplasty, skull base surgery and spinal fusions.

