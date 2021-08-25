Cancel
Economy

Anta Sport’s Revenue Tops Adidas China for First Time

By Zhang Yushuo
yicaiglobal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Yicai Global) Aug. 25 -- Revenue at Chinese sportswear brand Anta Sports Products has exceeded that of rival Adidas China for the first time. Anta’s income jumped 55.5 percent to CNY22.8 billion (USD3.52 billion) in the first half from a year ago thanks to the rapid development of its e-commerce business, the Fujian province-based company said in an earnings report published yesterday. Net profit more than doubled to CNY3.8 billion (USD593 million).

www.yicaiglobal.com

