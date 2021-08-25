Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Living French: Versailles-Based Pastry Chef Molly Wilkinson

By Jessica Johnston
hipparis.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile many dream of quitting their jobs and moving to Paris, the reality of the matter often isn’t that simple. From visas to job searching and yearly trips to the préfecture, Versailles-based pastry chef Molly Wilkinson has seen it all. After leaving her job in digital marketing, she made the leap across the pond to study pastry at Le Cordon Bleu, and eventually start teaching her own pastry classes!

hipparis.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#French Chefs#French Food#French Cooking#French Cuisine#Food Drink#The Cordon Bleu#American#Jeune Professionnel Visa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Drinkstravelawaits.com

Best Wineries To Visit In Provence, France

Among the popular wine regions of France, the Loire Valley, Champagne, Bordeaux, Burgundy, and Alsace, which are known as the Big Five, Provence is not mentioned. In recent years Provence has started to produce the best rosés in the country, putting it on the map as a major player for one of the top wine regions in France.
Food & Drinksdiscovering-la.com

Little French Bakery Prepares Authentic French Pastries

I enjoy many different types of food, but one of my favorites is French cuisine. French cooking is incredibly complex and is built upon many years of history. It was my visits to France that made me realize how the French revere quality fare. Thanks to my daughter’s friend, I learned of the Little French Bakery in Redondo Beach.
Restaurantshourdetroit.com

Where to Taste Authentic French Pastries in Metro Detroit

Pastries are the joy de vivre in France, where the mouth-watering scent of freshly baked desserts is ubiquitous in nearly every major metropolitan city. If a plane ticket to Paris isn’t in the budget this week, you can satisfy your craving for authentic French pastries — including crunchy macarons, decadent éclairs, buttery croissants, and more — at these local bakeries.
Food & Drinkscntraveler.com

Bangkok's Hottest Tables Have Moved Inside Chefs' Homes

If there's one city where dining out has long been a decidedly public affair, it's Bangkok. Here, oil-slicked kitchens spill out over sidewalks, food courts take over entire mall floors, and mobile restaurants line curbs around town serving noodles, curries, and stir-fries for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Even the city's top tables, often set in stately villas or high-end hotels, tend to be a high-visibility rendezvous for the local society set.
Interior DesignDomaine

20 Awe-Inspiring French Country Living Room Ideas

A French country-style living room is ceaselessly appealing—as well as elegant, opulent, and timeless—no matter how many miles away from Burgundy you are. From a Provencal farmhouse to a seaside Brittany cottage to a Normandy country home, there’s inspiration to be pulled from the classic regions with rich history—and an equally as-rich design style.
RestaurantsPosted by
Robb Report

Chef Jonathan Benno’s New NYC Restaurant Leans Into French Bistro Classics

As Jonathan Benno prepares to reopen his restaurants from their pandemic slumber, he’s about to reveal the facelift he’s given them. It begins with the new Bar Benno, his ode to the Parisian bistro. The restaurant is a reimagining of the space that once housed his Roman-style tratorria Leonelli Taberna. Back in 2018, Benno launched three restaurants at the Evelyn Hotel in Manhattan’s Nomad neighborhood. The chef, who was part of the team that led Thomas Keller’s Per Se to three Michelin stars and had helmed the popular Italian restaurant Lincoln, got to stretch his legs with multiple concepts. There was the...
RestaurantsEater

This Is What Happened in the London Restaurant World This Week

Almost halfway through August 2021 and the London restaurant (re)opening wheel continues to turn. Here’s everything you need to know about what happened this week. Last weekend, Caprice Holdings’s Ivy Asia Chelsea restaurant published then deleted a racist promotional video. Soon followed an “apology for offence caused” after multiple observers highlighted the video’s use of racist caricatures and reductive stereotyping. And yet, some were left wondering whether it was really that surprising that a brand which relies on those same stereotypes would use such material to promote its restaurant.
Drinksdrinkhacker.com

Review: Wines of Chile, 2021 Releases

Chile’s winemaking credentials should need no introduction, but lately the region has been promoting a less oft-cited characteristic: sustainability. The six wines reviewed here (which hail from all over the country) are all created with environmental, social, and economic stability as a goal. You’ll also note another common denominator among them: affordability.
Dallas, TXfwtx.com

Chefs Molly McCook, Mark Guatelara Featured in Cookbook

Molly McCook endured the unspeakable when she experienced the death of one of her children. The necessity of support in the face of tragedy is why McCook, chef at Ellerbe Fine Foods, resonates with the Ronald McDonald House of Dallas’ (RMHD) mission of assisting families with sick children. The chapter...
Moviescineuropa.org

Hyun Lories • Director of Versailles

While employed as a social worker in Brussels, Hyun Lories graduated from the Royal Institute for Theatre, Cinema and Sound in Belgium. After making his 2016 short film Behind the Walls (2016), he returned in 2020 with Versailles, which premiered at the International Film Festival Gent and has already received a number of domestic plaudits. Now the film will be part of European Film Promotion’s Future Frames during the 55th edition of Karlovy Vary.
RestaurantsPosted by
newschain

6 of the UK’s most unusual restaurants

If there’s one thing we know, it’s this: here in the UK, we’re spoiled with some of the best restaurants in the world. And if you’re looking for out-of-the-ordinary dining experiences now that the restaurant scene is in full swing again, we’ve got those in abundance too. From quirky themed...
TV & VideosPosted by
Mashed

The Heartwarming Reason Shota Nakajima Went On Top Chef

Although "Top Chef" Season 18 finalist Shota Nakajima may not have taken home the top prize, he has still called being on the show "one of the best experiences I've ever had," in an interview with Bravo TV, adding, "I met the most amazing people, from the producers to the camera people. I made so many friends ... I've grown so much as a person. I've realized more about myself, my weaknesses, and my strengths. And I learned a lot about cooking on top of that."
Lifestylecntraveller.com

First Look at Le Grand Contrôle hotel, Versailles

There is nothing new except what has been forgotten.’ The words of Marie Antoinette still seem to echo within the gilded halls of Le Grand Contrôle. The transformation of this historic building, set inside the gates of the Palace of Versailles, into France’s most anticipated new hotel proves her point. All traces of a pre-French Revolution world have been preserved; classical music lilts throughout the imposing salons lined with portraits of well-coiffed luminaries, some of them former guests. Every dining chair, mirror and velvet chaise, pinpointed to 1788 – the last time the property’s furniture was inventoried – and tracked down at auction, appears to have always belonged in the space. The whole set-up has been meticulously curated. And while most corners of Paris read like a page from history, from the celebrated palace hotels – the Crillon, the George V, Le Bristol – to the Place des Vosges and the inimitable Louvre, none so eloquently and wholeheartedly sets the scene for what feels like entering an 18th-century fairy tale.
Versailles, NYPosted by
The Infatuation

Versailles Cuban Restaurant

Versailles Cuban Restaurant shares the same name as the world-famous restaurant on Miami’s Calle Ocho, where you’ll frequently find Cuban abuelos sipping on a cafecito and yelling about politics in 80% humidity. You won’t stumble upon political commentary or too many grandpas at this Palms restaurant, but you definitely will find some excellent food. The house specialty is the roasted garlic chicken that comes generously seasoned with lemon juice to the point the acidity coats the bird’s golden skin. The entire half-chicken is super juicy and gets drenched in Versailles’ garlic sauce that really is strictly for garlic’s top 5% of fans. This sauce is intense, but delicious when paired with the chicken’s lemon juice and the sweetness of your fried plantains that come as a side.

Comments / 0

Community Policy