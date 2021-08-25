Living French: Versailles-Based Pastry Chef Molly Wilkinson

There is nothing new except what has been forgotten.’ The words of Marie Antoinette still seem to echo within the gilded halls of Le Grand Contrôle. The transformation of this historic building, set inside the gates of the Palace of Versailles, into France’s most anticipated new hotel proves her point. All traces of a pre-French Revolution world have been preserved; classical music lilts throughout the imposing salons lined with portraits of well-coiffed luminaries, some of them former guests. Every dining chair, mirror and velvet chaise, pinpointed to 1788 – the last time the property’s furniture was inventoried – and tracked down at auction, appears to have always belonged in the space. The whole set-up has been meticulously curated. And while most corners of Paris read like a page from history, from the celebrated palace hotels – the Crillon, the George V, Le Bristol – to the Place des Vosges and the inimitable Louvre, none so eloquently and wholeheartedly sets the scene for what feels like entering an 18th-century fairy tale.